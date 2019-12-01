102719_spt_stjoe 55

St. Joseph's Ahmad Ross barrels past Timber Creek defenders and into the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday's game in Hammonton on October 26, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

4. St. Joseph (4) 9-1: 4 p.m. Sunday vs. Holy Spirit (7-4)

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments