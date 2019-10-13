Jada Byers and mother

St. Joseph senior running back Jada Byers, left, with his mother, Takia Watson, after Saturday’s 19-11 win over Vineland. Byers scored two touchdowns, becoming the Cape-Atlantic League’s all-time leading scorer in football with 542 points. ‘I told him to keep doing what he’s doing. (He’s) making everybody proud,’ Watson said of her son.

5. St. Joseph (6) 5-1: Beat Vineland 19-11

