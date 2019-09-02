Coach: Gregg Nourie (second season)

2018 record: 1-15

Group: S.J. Non-Public B

What to watch: The Wildcats lost four seniors to graduation, and some other players transferred. But senior captains Gus Perna and Andy Kim will help lead the defense, and midfielders Jessie Nguyen and Jonathon Champa will help guide the attack. Ty Powell, Andrew Martin and Marco Caponi are a few of the top newcomers.

“We had a tough year last year,” Nourie said. “The boys played every game with passion and love for the sport. We have a bunch of incoming freshmen that are going to step into key roles. (We’re) rebuilding, but definitely a contender, as well, if they play strong and use their speed and skills.”

Tags

Load comments