St. Joseph
Coach: Paul Sacco
Last season's record: 10-2
First impression; Favorite
Quick look: The Wildcats won their 20th state title last fall since the Non-Public state playoffs began in 1993.
St. Joe graduated plenty of standouts on the offensive and defensive lines, but the Wildcats are loaded at the skill position.
Senior running back Jada Byers, The Press Player of the Year, rushed for 1,738 yards and 29 touchdowns. Junior fullback Ahmad Ross gained 630 yards. Junior quarterback Jayden Shertel threw eight touchdown passes. Junior defensive end/wide receiver Keshon Griffin is a Division I college prospect with scholarship offers from several colleges, including Baylor and Rutgers. Junior linebacker/fullback Angelo Vokolos missed most of last season with an injured leg. He is an impact player on both sides of the ball. Junior defensive lineman Chad Lomax had nine tackles for losses.