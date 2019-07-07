St. Joes beats Holy Spirit to win state title

St. Joseph High School's Jada Byers scores a touchdown in the third quarter, on elf several, on the way to winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

St. Joseph

Coach: Paul Sacco

Last season's record: 10-2

First impression; Favorite

Quick look: The Wildcats won their 20th state title last fall since the Non-Public state playoffs began in 1993.

St. Joe graduated plenty of standouts on the offensive and defensive lines, but the Wildcats are loaded at the skill position.

Senior running back Jada Byers, The Press Player of the Year, rushed for 1,738 yards and 29 touchdowns. Junior fullback Ahmad Ross gained 630 yards. Junior quarterback Jayden Shertel threw eight touchdown passes. Junior defensive end/wide receiver Keshon Griffin is a Division I college prospect with scholarship offers from several colleges, including Baylor and Rutgers. Junior linebacker/fullback Angelo Vokolos missed most of last season with an injured leg. He is an impact player on both sides of the ball. Junior defensive lineman Chad Lomax had nine tackles for losses.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments