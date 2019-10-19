St. Joes at West Deptford football

St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel looks for an open receiver in the final play of the first half. Shertel found Byers for a reception at the goal line, but was ruled just short of a TD at the end of the half.

4. St. Joseph (5) 6-1: Beat West Deptford 14-13

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments