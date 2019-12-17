011719_spt_stjoebb 8

St. Joseph

Coach: Paul Rodio

Last season’s record: 21-6

2019-20 Prediction: Contender

Outlook: Jordan Stafford, 6-1, Jr., G; Ja’son Prevard, 6-1, So., G; Keshon Griffin, 6-5, Jr., C; Nickvens Delva, 6-3, Sr., F/C; Alanas Urbonas, 6-8, Sr., G/F; Daniel Skillings, 6-4, So., G; Marcus Pierce, 6-2, Jr., G.

Outlook: The Wildcats return three starters in Stafford, Urbonas and Griffin. Stafford and Urbonas both showed plenty of potential last season. Pierce, a transfer from Middle Township, scored more than 20 points in a game several times last season.

