St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic vs. St. Joseph during the first half CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

11. St. Joseph (22-6): Wildcats had wins over Wildwood Catholic and Atlantic City.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments