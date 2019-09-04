Coach: Shari Grinceri (first year)

2018 record: 6-14

Group: S.J. Non-Public

What to watch: Grinceri was a standout player at St. Joseph and then played for Rider University.

The Wildcats return midfielders Alex Scocca and Brooke Crowley, goalie MeganRae Burke and midfielder Makayla Veneziale. Forward Makaela Adler and forward-midfielder Briana Williams are also key players.

“We’re hoping our young, inexperienced players will combine with our older players to have a good season,” St. Joseph athletic director Ann Marie Mercado said.

