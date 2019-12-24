Coach: Joe Melchiore (third season)
2018-19 record: 4-22
Outlook: The Wildcats return junior Alex Giordano (160), who placed second at districts and is healthy after having shoulder surgery during the offseason. Sophomore Brian Butkus, who will wrestle at 285, and senior Jason Guerrera (132) also return.
"Only eight or nine of the weight classes are filled (so far)" Melchiore said." (We will) be looking to win some individual matches."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.