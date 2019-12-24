Coach: Joe Melchiore (third season)

2018-19 record: 4-22

Outlook: The Wildcats return junior Alex Giordano (160), who placed second at districts and is healthy after having shoulder surgery during the offseason. Sophomore Brian Butkus, who will wrestle at 285, and senior Jason Guerrera (132) also return.

"Only eight or nine of the weight classes are filled (so far)" Melchiore said." (We will) be looking to win some individual matches."

