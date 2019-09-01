Coach: J.P. Jones (14th season)

2018 record: 7-11

Group: S.J. Non-Public B

What to watch: The Wildcats, who advanced to the S.J. Non-Public B tournament, feature many inexperienced players this season and lack roster depth. But St. Joseph’s biggest strength is its defense, which includes senior Alena DeAntonelis. Marissa DiGerolamo and Karlee Middleman, both juniors, and Lauren Heefner and Katie Dainton, both sophomores, are the team’s other key returning players.

“(It’s a) rebuilding year,” Jones said. “We have several players that have never played soccer before and teaching them in a short period of time is a challenge. ... (We)need to stay healthy the entire season.”

