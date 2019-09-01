Coach: J.P. Jones (14th season)
2018 record: 7-11
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Wildcats, who advanced to the S.J. Non-Public B tournament, feature many inexperienced players this season and lack roster depth. But St. Joseph’s biggest strength is its defense, which includes senior Alena DeAntonelis. Marissa DiGerolamo and Karlee Middleman, both juniors, and Lauren Heefner and Katie Dainton, both sophomores, are the team’s other key returning players.
“(It’s a) rebuilding year,” Jones said. “We have several players that have never played soccer before and teaching them in a short period of time is a challenge. ... (We)need to stay healthy the entire season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.