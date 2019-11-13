110319_spt_stjoefb 14

State Non-Public II Quarterfinal

St. Mary Rutherford (7) at Holy Spirit (4)

Noon Saturday

Holy Spirit (4-4) was off last week after losing to rival St. Joe 22-19 on Nov. 2. The Spartans rely on the running of E’lijah Gray (846 rushing yards) and Patrick Smith (796 rushing yards). Quaterback Trevor Cohen has thrown 10 touchdown passes, seven of them to Elijah Steward. Sophomore linebacker Michael Francisco leads the Spirit defense with 53 tackles, 10.5 for losses.

St. Mary (4-5) has won three straight. Quarterback Matt Toman has thrown for 1,186 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior linebacker Davd Tarrallo has made 72 tackles for St. Mary.

The St. Mary/Holy Spirit winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between sixth-seeded Immaculata and third-seeded Hudson Catholic.

