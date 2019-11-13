State Non-Public II Quarterfinal
St. Mary Rutherford (7) at Holy Spirit (4)
Noon Saturday
Holy Spirit (4-4) was off last week after losing to rival St. Joe 22-19 on Nov. 2. The Spartans rely on the running of E’lijah Gray (846 rushing yards) and Patrick Smith (796 rushing yards). Quaterback Trevor Cohen has thrown 10 touchdown passes, seven of them to Elijah Steward. Sophomore linebacker Michael Francisco leads the Spirit defense with 53 tackles, 10.5 for losses.
St. Mary (4-5) has won three straight. Quarterback Matt Toman has thrown for 1,186 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior linebacker Davd Tarrallo has made 72 tackles for St. Mary.
The St. Mary/Holy Spirit winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between sixth-seeded Immaculata and third-seeded Hudson Catholic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.