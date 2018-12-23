Santa has a South Jersey accent
For 16 years a South Jersey man has transformed into one of Santa's helpers for adult parties, private events, and friends’ homes — never accepting pay. He's made as many as 13 visits on one Christmas Eve.
While the memories of a White Christmas come to many, it is actually very much more likely than not to be a green one.
The newest in hotel design — shipping containers — may soon come to Atlantic City as a result of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's approval of four Opportunity Zones here back in the spring.
An attorney representing the parents of Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson released a statement Monday suggesting that Johnson's impromptu hair cut was due in part to referee Alan Maloney's tardiness.
(Saint) Nick Foles will be the Eagles' quarterback for next Sunday's must-win game at Washington. If the team makes the playoffs, however, coach Doug Pederson indicated injured Carson Wentz could possibly return to the lineup.