Knights of Columbus Year-End Yard Sale
The KofC is holding a year-end yard sale on Saturday, December 22nd from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bayshore and 6th Street site. Drop off your donations at the steps of St. Philip Hall on 7th Street during the week before the sale. Come in and browse; bring in something old and buy something new. There’s something for everyone.
Cookie Walk and Santa’s Gift Shoppe
Come to St. Philip Hall on Saturday, December 15th, to buy some of the best Christmas cookies, home made by the Women’s Club of St. Thomas. Why do the baking when we’ve done it for you. Cookies will be sold in bakery boxes at $8 per pound. Vendor’s Christmas wares will also be on display for last minute Christmas shopping. After all your shopping, stop by our Cocoa Café and get yourself a hot chocolate treat. Everyone is welcome to enjoy this special event, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
Calendar Club Raffle
Our 3-month calendars are available for purchase and are selling quickly. Don’t get left out. This calendar will make a wonderful Christmas gift---a gift that keeps on giving. The calendars can be purchased at the Parish Office, Monday through Friday, during office hours and after all weekend masses.
December Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in December is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.