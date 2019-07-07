It is Stafford Township that swept the podium for the highest rainfall amounts. A heavy thunderstorm, without much movement to it, sat overhead during the mid-afternoon Saturday. The report was taking on the northwestern side of the town. 

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

