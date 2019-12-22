The spring was not tame in the slightest, more on that at the end of the list. However, a jump toward the summer is appropriate to talk about the first of three extreme July weather events.
Stafford Township, in Ocean County, was picked on by Mother Nature to be the recipient of not one, but two flooding rain events.
The first was July 6. Strong, slow moving thunderstorms dropped 5.70 inches of rain in one rain gauge that afternoon. Traffic snarled on the Garden State Parkway and travels to and from Long Beach Island.
The second occurred just under two weeks later, on July 18. The remnants of Hurricane Barry dropped 5.50 at the same Stafford site. According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, a 5.00 inch plus rain total in that short amount of time may have had a return period of 500 years.
