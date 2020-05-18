This is where we we are now.
Restrictions relaxed on low-risk activities if appropriately safeguarded. New Jersey is currently in this stage.
Phased-in businesses may include:
• Non-essential, but easiest to safeguard, work activities at physical locations if they meet safeguarding and modification guidelines. For example, non-essential construction with protections.
• Some non-essential retail may open with significant modifications. For example, curbside pickup.
• All workers who can work from home continue to work from home even if their industry is reopening. For example, an office manager for a construction company.
Phased-in activities include State and county parks, non-essential construction, curbside retail, drive-in activities, beaches, and elective surgeries.
