Ocean City opens for summer

Most people appeared to be practicing social distancing on the beach in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

This is where we we are now.

Restrictions relaxed on low-risk activities if appropriately safeguarded. New Jersey is currently in this stage.

Phased-in businesses may include:

• Non-essential, but easiest to safeguard, work activities at physical locations if they meet safeguarding and modification guidelines. For example, non-essential construction with protections.

• Some non-essential retail may open with significant modifications. For example, curbside pickup.

• All workers who can work from home continue to work from home even if their industry is reopening. For example, an office manager for a construction company.

Phased-in activities include State and county parks, non-essential construction, curbside retail, drive-in activities, beaches, and elective surgeries.

