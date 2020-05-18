Restrictions are relaxed on additional activities that can be easily safeguarded.
Phased-in businesses may include:
• More work activities are allowed at physical locations only if they adhere to safeguarding and modification guidelines. For example, work activities to be phased-in over the course of Stage 2 may include expanded retail, safeguarded restaurants with outdoor seating, limited personal care, and possibly indoor dining, museums, and libraries, all with significantly reduced capacity.
• All workers who can work from home continue to work from home. For example, a buying manager for restaurants.
• Some personal care services may be provided on a limited basis.
