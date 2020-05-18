Restrictions are relaxed on most activities with significant safeguarding.

Phased-in businesses include:

• More work activities, including in-person meetings, are allowed at physical locations only if they can adhere to safeguarding guidelines and modifications. For example, work activities to be phased-in over the course of Stage 3 may include expanded dining, critical in-office work, limited entertainment, expanded personal care, and bars with limited capacity.

• All workers who can work from home continue to work from home. For example, accounting office workers.

• Personal care services may be provided on a more extended basis.

