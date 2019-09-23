Pleasantville
Council Ward 1
Stanley C. Swan Jr. (re-election)
Political party: Democrat
Age: 65
Hometown: Pleasantville
Current job: Pleasantville councilman, owner of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
Education: Atlantic City High School, Passaic Communtiy College
Political message:
I am a resident/ homeowner of Pleasantville for 42 years. Owner of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing located in Pleasantville, third generation plumber with over 40 years in business. I have served 19 years on City Council and 12 years on the Planning Board.
-Have worked together with The Mayor & City Council to:
-Secure exit 5 expressway exit
-Revitalize Woodland Terrace to the Hope Six development
-Implement ongoing street paving program
-Revitalize Main Street with Citi Center project
-Develop Cambria Industrial Park
-Approve & implement ShotSpotter program
Working diligently to complete development of the Marina District, continue efforts to lower taxes with new ratables and insure the safety & welfare of all of our residents.
