Pleasantville

Council Ward 1

Stanley C. Swan Jr.

Stanley C. Swan Jr. (re-election)

Political party: Democrat

Age: 65

Hometown: Pleasantville

Current job: Pleasantville councilman, owner of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Education: Atlantic City High School, Passaic Communtiy College

Political message:

I am a resident/ homeowner of Pleasantville for 42 years. Owner of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing located in Pleasantville, third generation plumber with over 40 years in business. I have served 19 years on City Council and 12 years on the Planning Board.

-Have worked together with The Mayor & City Council to:

-Secure exit 5 expressway exit

-Revitalize Woodland Terrace to the Hope Six development

-Implement ongoing street paving program

-Revitalize Main Street with Citi Center project

-Develop Cambria Industrial Park

-Approve & implement ShotSpotter program

Working diligently to complete development of the Marina District, continue efforts to lower taxes with new ratables and insure the safety & welfare of all of our residents.

