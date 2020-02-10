Back on Friday, the nearly full moon lit up beautiful disks of color around itself in passing clouds (a phenomenon called a “cloud-corona”). Then on Saturday the full moon was visible just rising as the sun was just setting, and that moon looked amazingly bright and big — although the next two months will feature even closer, bigger-looking full moons.
The moon is rising later and later in the evening this week. But if you’re willing to peek out in the hour or two before dawn next week you’ll find the moon passing near one bright planet after another. One of those mornings after sunrise there is a possibly once-in-a-lifetime event. You will need a fair-sized telescope to see the “occultation,” or hiding, of Mars by the moon. Fortunately, the unaided eye will provide great views of pairings of the moon with Mars, Jupiter, Saturn — and of the International Space Station with the moon and all three planets on consecutive mornings.
The crescent moon walks past three planets: If you’re not naturally an early riser, I can certainly sympathize. I will end this column with some sights for evening-only skywatchers. But I do want to try to persuade many of you to make an exception about when you wake up on certain mornings next week when truly wonderful sights will be visible.
The first of these very special dawns is next Feb. 18. If you go out around 6 a.m. (or a little earlier) that day, and skies are clear, you’ll find a crescent moon fairly low in the south-southeast … with a point of orange light just left of it. That light is the planet Mars and since it is not very bright this month, you may need binoculars to detect its color. If you then scan much farther to the lower left from the moon and Mars, you’ll see the bright Jupiter and the moderately bright Saturn. In a minute, I’ll talk about the extra amazing sight you can glimpse that morning if you have a good telescope.
The second special morning is the next one, Feb. 19. The lunar crescent is quite close to bright Jupiter that dawn. But if you are looking at 6:06:30 a.m. from South Jersey you will see an extra treat: the bright ISS (International Space Station) pass extremely close to the fading-in-twilight point of Mars. About 30 seconds later the ISS will pass close above the moon-Jupiter pair and then, another 20 seconds later, farther above the low Saturn.
The third morning brings the thin lunar crescent quite close to the lower right of Saturn. Binoculars will give you a better view of this pair low in the twilight around 6 a.m. But the ISS passage, between Jupiter and Mars this day, occurs about 5:19 a.m.
The rare hiding of Mars by the moon: Let’s back up to the first of the three special mornings. What a shame that the “occultation,” the hiding of Mars by the moon that day — Feb. 18 — does not occur in a dark sky before dawn as seen from New Jersey. If so, you’d be able to enjoy it with the unaided eye or binoculars. Instead, the sun is up when the tiny orange dot of Mars goes behind the bright part of the moon at 7:34 a.m. (as seen from Atlantic City). So you need to use a sizable amateur telescope to view the planet’s hiding — and its reappearance from behind the dark part of the moon at 9:05 a.m. Never in the past 50 years has there been an occultation of Mars visible from New Jersey.
Venus, Betelgeuse and the stars for evening viewers: By this weekend, the moon won’t be rising until the middle of the night, and we have a darker sky for all the stars — but especially dimming Betelgeuse, to the upper left of Orion’s three-star Belt. As of this past weekend, Betelgeuse looked even fainter to me. But if you want bright, check out blazing Venus, high in the west right after sunset.
Two weeks from now: The 44th anniversary of this column.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
