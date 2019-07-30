“If this works here, we’ll take it across the state,”
The Atlantic City PAL received a state grant for a boxing program that hopes to knock-out gun violence. The sweat dripped down their faces and necks, but the kids didn’t let the heat get to them. For them, the PAL program is a positive outlet amid growing violence among their peers.
After-hours swimming complicates lifeguards' already life-or-death job With beach patrols limited in numbers, people swimming before or after lifeguards end their shifts can put strains on local first responders. "Like I teach the kids every day: The ocean can be a very unforgiving place," said one local educator and former lifeguard.
Vineland mother sues school district after teacher sent sexually explicit emails The complaint alleges the superintendent and three other administrators allowed the harassment to occur right in front of them and online over school district email in 2015 and 2016.
Country club to host service for former Comets drummer Richard Marley "Dick" Boccelli, who died at age 95, was a successful musician and actor for 60 years and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the Comets, who backed up "Rock Around the Clock" singer Bill Haley.
Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Mike Trout, Matt Szczur viewed as heroes 11-year-old Giovanni Hamilton got the experience of a lifetime, getting an autograph and a few post-practice moments with the Eagles quarterback. Wentz understands the importance of making time for young fans, as do other athletes with South Jersey ties. Read more from sports columnist Dave Weinberg.