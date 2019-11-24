The schedule for the state Non-Pubic and regional championship games is set.

Hammonton's South/Central Group IV Regional Championship game against Shawnee is scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Rutgers University's SHI Stadium. Holy Spirit and St. Joseph will meet in the state Non-Public II final at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Rutgers.

Saturday's state Non-Public Group IV championship game between St. Peter's Prep and Don Bosco will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The other state and regional championship games will be held at Rutgers.

Also on Saturday is the Central Jersey Group II championship game between fourth-seeded Camden and second-seeded Cedar Creek. That game will be played at noon in Egg Harbor City.

What follows is the schedule for South/Central Regional championship games and state Non-Public finals.

Saturday

At MetLife Stadium

7:05 p.m.

State Non-Public IV Championship

St. Peter’s Prep vs. Don Bosco Prep

Dec. 7

At Rutgers University

1 p.m.

South/Central Group V Regional Championship

Cherokee vs. Williamstown

4 p.m.

South/Central Group IV Regional Championship

Shawnee vs. Hammonton

7 p.m.

State Non-Public III Championship

Mater Dei vs. DePaul Catholic

Dec. 8

At Rutgers University

10 a.m.

South/Central Group III Regional Championship

Wall vs. Woodrow Wilson

1 p.m.

South/Central Group II Regional Championship

Hillside vs. Camden/Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

State Non-Public II Championship

St. Joseph vs. Holy Spirit

7 p.m.

South/Central Group I Regional Championship

Willingboro vs. Penns Grove

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments