The schedule for the state Non-Pubic and regional championship games is set.
Hammonton's South/Central Group IV Regional Championship game against Shawnee is scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Rutgers University's SHI Stadium. Holy Spirit and St. Joseph will meet in the state Non-Public II final at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Rutgers.
Saturday's state Non-Public Group IV championship game between St. Peter's Prep and Don Bosco will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The other state and regional championship games will be held at Rutgers.
Also on Saturday is the Central Jersey Group II championship game between fourth-seeded Camden and second-seeded Cedar Creek. That game will be played at noon in Egg Harbor City.
What follows is the schedule for South/Central Regional championship games and state Non-Public finals.
Saturday
At MetLife Stadium
7:05 p.m.
State Non-Public IV Championship
St. Peter’s Prep vs. Don Bosco Prep
Dec. 7
At Rutgers University
1 p.m.
South/Central Group V Regional Championship
Cherokee vs. Williamstown
4 p.m.
South/Central Group IV Regional Championship
Shawnee vs. Hammonton
7 p.m.
State Non-Public III Championship
Mater Dei vs. DePaul Catholic
Dec. 8
At Rutgers University
10 a.m.
South/Central Group III Regional Championship
Wall vs. Woodrow Wilson
1 p.m.
South/Central Group II Regional Championship
Hillside vs. Camden/Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
State Non-Public II Championship
St. Joseph vs. Holy Spirit
7 p.m.
South/Central Group I Regional Championship
Willingboro vs. Penns Grove
