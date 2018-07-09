The family of a Newark woman who relied on electric-powered oxygen to breathe says she died after New Jersey’s largest utility cut off service at her house. Desiree Washington said her 68-year-old mother died Thursday, hours after Public Service Enterprise Group cut power because she owed money on her account. Linda Daniels had congestive heart failure. PSEG said they cut off power because of a lack of payments over several months and they made repeated efforts to contact Daniels. But Washington said $500 was paid to the utility two days before the power was shut off.
Man driving drunk on sidewalk hits, kills infant, prosecutors say: Authorities said a man was driving drunk when he struck three people on a Raritan sidewalk, killing an infant and seriously injuring the child’s mother and 5-year-old brother. Somerset County prosecutors said Ronald Rebernik faces vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges stemming from Saturday’s accident. It was not known Monday if the 62-year-old Raritan man has retained an attorney.
Suspect arrested 38 years after slaying of N.Y. man: Thirty-eight years after the body of a New York man was found shot to death in northern New Jersey, authorities have arrested a suspect in the slaying. Joseph Labosco, of Staten Island, was charged with murder Monday. The 71-year-old is currently imprisoned in New York for an unrelated crime.
— Associated Press
—Labosco is accused of killing 50-year-old Wayne Eckhart, of Manhattan, whose body was found in a remote area in Teaneck in October 1980. The case went cold after an initial investigation, until the newly formed cold case homicide unit of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office reopened it this year and identified Labosco as a suspect.