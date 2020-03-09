On March 5,
In a memo sent to school administrators, state Department on Education officials said that administrators should plan and prepare, citing prior state Department of Health guidance that “schools may be asked to close preemptively or reactively, therefore schools should be making plans for what to do if there are recommendations for closing schools or cancelling events.”
Atlantic County Executive Superintendent Robert Bumpus differed comment to the state DOE spokesman, who did not immediately return a request for comment.
Schools would be closed through a written directive by the state DOH or the health officer of the jurisdiction, according to the memo.
In the case of a health-related school closure, school boards may use home instruction for students, according to the memo. Any day that students have home instruction due to a public-health related closure will count toward the 180-day school year required by statute.
Officials asked school administrators to develop a preparedness plan to provide home instruction in the event of a closure, with “equitable access to instruction for all students,” according to the memo, which should be submitted to the Executive County Superintendent.
In a Friday morning news release from the DOE, officials said that are no immediate plans to implement a closing, but "health officials may also call for a tiered system of social distancing in schools, possibly limiting certain functions such as sports events and assemblies in order to limit the risk of exposure."
