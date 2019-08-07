061018_spt_baseball 316

Members of the St. Augustine baseball team celebrate their NJSIAA championship win over Delbarton Saturday June 9, 2018 in Hamilton. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

St. Augustine Prep junior pitcher Cole Vanderslice had a simple request for his teammates on June 9, 2018.

“I told these guys, ‘Just get one run. I’m going to keep us in it,’” Vanderslice said. “And that’s all it took.”

That one run came in the fifth inning.

With senior Kevin Eaise standing on third, a Delbarton Prep pickoff play went awry. Eaise scored what turned out to be the only run Vanderslice needed.

Vanderslice, in turn, did his part, throwing a complete-game shutout to lead St. Augustine to a 1-0 win over Delbarton to win the state Non-Public A championship at Bob DeMeo Field at Veterans Park in Mercer County.

It is the Hermits’ second state title, the first since 2011.

