St. Augustine Prep junior pitcher Cole Vanderslice had a simple request for his teammates on June 9, 2018.
“I told these guys, ‘Just get one run. I’m going to keep us in it,’” Vanderslice said. “And that’s all it took.”
That one run came in the fifth inning.
With senior Kevin Eaise standing on third, a Delbarton Prep pickoff play went awry. Eaise scored what turned out to be the only run Vanderslice needed.
Vanderslice, in turn, did his part, throwing a complete-game shutout to lead St. Augustine to a 1-0 win over Delbarton to win the state Non-Public A championship at Bob DeMeo Field at Veterans Park in Mercer County.
It is the Hermits’ second state title, the first since 2011.