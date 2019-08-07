Sa’eed Nelson took three dribbles and heaved a shot from just short of halfcourt seconds before the first-half buzzer sounded in a state championship game Saturday night.
Nelson’s teammate Austin Kennedy put three fingers in the air confident the 50-footer would find its way into the basket. With the way Nelson and the rest of the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team was playing, there was no reason to think otherwise.
The shot hit nothing but net.
Nelson twirled and screamed. The Hermits fans roared. St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio saw the shot and had one thought.
“Maybe it was our day,” he said.
Nelson scored 30 points to lead the Hermits to an 83-50 victory over Don Bosco Prep in the state Non-Public A title game at Pine Belt Arena. The state title capped Nelson's career, one of the best in the Hermits storied basketball history.