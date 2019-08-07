Isaiah Morton elevates his game, St. Augustine Prep into South Jersey Non-Public A final
St. Augustine Prep’s Isaiah Morton, driving to the basket against Atlantic City last month, has helped the Hermits win 15 of their last 16 games.

Isaiah Morton defined a season, a career and a state championship with one gutsy, improbable shot in the 2011 state Non-Public A championship.

The 5-foot-9 senior guard scored 30 points, including a critical fourth-quarter 3-pointer, to propel St. Augustine Prep to a 71-60 win over Seton Hall Prep in the state Non-Public A boys basketball title game at Poland Springs Arena. The victory gave Hermits coach Paul Rodio his fourth state title - the most of any Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball coach ever. Rodio has added one more state championship since that night.

