Boyd Swim Meet of Champions

Luke Snyder celebrates after swimming the final leg of St. Augustine Prep’s winning team in the boys 200-yard freestyle relay at the Meet of Champions on Sunday in Deptford Township. The Hermits also were second in the 400 freestyle relay.

The Hermits took an early lead and held on to upset top-seeded Christian Brothers Academy 89-81 and take home their sixth state Non-Public A boys title Saturday at The College of New Jersey.

“If you had told me in November that we would win the state championship, I wouldn’t have believed you for a second,” said St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson, “But the kids, the seniors especially, put in the work and it paid off.”

Luke Snyder and fellow senior Zach Washart led the Hermits with two individual victories each.

