Goalie Kevin Healy led the Hermits’ ice hockey team to a 23-0 record and the state Non-Public championship. St. Augustine was the first hockey team in New Jersey high school history to go undefeated and untied.
6. 2007 state Non-Public ice hockey title
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
