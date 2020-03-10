Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency to strengthen the state's response to the new coronavirus, the state announced in a news release. Five more people have tested "presumed positive" for COVID-19 since Sunday afternoon State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.
Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez decides this week whether to allow a scheduled referendum on changing the Atlantic City's form of government to proceed or grant an injunction now. Judge Mendez said he would issue a written decision no later than the close of business Tuesday on a formal complaint filed by the city's Democrats alleging deficiencies and fraud.
The top-seeded Manchester Township Hawks and third-seeded Middle Township High School Panthers girls basketball teams met for the third time in four seasons in the South Jersey final. Manchester Township won 52-39 in the South Jersey Group II title game.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament starts Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. This season, there is no clear-cut favorite to win the tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Elaine Scattergood, a woman who had been told by Avalon that vines growing on her house were unsafe, had the final of multiple citations against her dismissed by a judge. Monday afternoon's hearing was on the failure to maintain the exterior of the property and premises in a clean, safe and sanitary condition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.