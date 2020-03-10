Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez

Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez, seen here during a hearing on Feb. 28, 2017, will issue a decision on a complaint to stop an upcoming special election on Atlantic City's form of government no later than Tuesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency to strengthen the state's response to the new coronavirus, the state announced in a news release. Five more people have tested "presumed positive" for COVID-19 since Sunday afternoon State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez decides this week whether to allow a scheduled referendum on changing the Atlantic City's form of government to proceed or grant an injunction now. Judge Mendez said he would issue a written decision no later than the close of business Tuesday on a formal complaint filed by the city's Democrats alleging deficiencies and fraud.

The top-seeded Manchester Township Hawks and third-seeded Middle Township High School Panthers girls basketball teams met for the third time in four seasons in the South Jersey final. Manchester Township won 52-39 in the South Jersey Group II title game.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament starts Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. This season, there is no clear-cut favorite to win the tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Elaine Scattergood, a woman who had been told by Avalon that vines growing on her house were unsafe, had the final of multiple citations against her dismissed by a judge. Monday afternoon's hearing was on the failure to maintain the exterior of the property and premises in a clean, safe and sanitary condition.

Virginia creeper

Avalon resident Elaine Scattergood looks at an indigenous vine, Virginia creeper, that grows on the side of her home.

