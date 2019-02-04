'Is there a bigger issue going on?'

+1 
NJ Transit Positive Train Control
Buy Now

FILE- This Aug. 3, 2018 file photo shows a New Jersey Transit train leaving the Bound Brook Station in Bound Brook, N.J. Already lagging behind in installing a mandatory emergency braking system by the end of the year, New Jersey Transit has been bypassed for a share of more than $200 million in federal grants aimed at helping railroads seeking to meet the same deadline. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

For weeks, one of the reasons given for the continued shutdown of South Jersey’s only rail line was that the agency was awaiting review and approval from the Federal Railroad Administration, which the government agency now says is not true.

Why is one of Avalon’s oldest homes sitting in a storage yard? Adrienne Scharnikow's childhood summer home has been sitting in a storage yard, 40 miles away  from the shore town where it withstood two lightning strikes and the March Storm of 1962. The Victorian house is awaiting reconstruction and a new life. 

Reinventing AC The Press of Atlantic City has launched a new, yearlong series examining Atlantic City's path forward. Watch our introduction video. 

Where are the top high school football players heading next fall? Several local high school football players will take the first concrete step toward their college careers Wednesday. While some signed letter of intent in December, many will commit in the coming days with the start of the regular signing period.

+1 
112918_spt_stjoes
Buy Now

St. Joseph’s Brad Lomax is preparing to play Holy Spirit in the state final on Friday night Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer