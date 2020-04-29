Mild Weather

Peter Bagby, of Egg Harbor Township at Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township on Friday. Jan. 10, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Governor Phil Murphy announced he will sign an executive order Wednesday that will reopen all state parks effective, sunrise Saturday, May 2.

Golf courses and county parks will also be allowed to reopen.

Social distancing will continue to be required.

Gov. Phil Murph's 6-point plan to reopen New Jersey 

