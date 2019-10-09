Unions representing state troopers, non-commissioned officers and superior officers of the New Jersey State Police contributed $10,000 towards the reward.
The Philadelphia Lodge #5 Fraternal Order of Police donated an additional $2,000.
Anyone with information on this case is being asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or Bridgeton Police (856)451-0033
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.