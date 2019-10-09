BRIDGETON — Unions representing members of the State Police have contributed $10,000 toward information in the search for Dulce Maria Alavez, the 5-year-old girl who went missing from City Park last month, bringing the total offered to $52,000.
Philadelphia Lodge #5 of the Fraternal Order of Police donated an additional $2,000.
Dulce disappeared Sept. 16 while playing with her younger brother in the park. The girl's 19-year-old mother was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative when her she saw her 3-year-old son crying and pointing to where he last saw Dulce, police said. The girl may have been taken by a man who led her way from the playground where she was playing with her brother, according to police, and into an older model red van.
State Police issued an Amber Alert the next day. She has also been placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list of missing or kidnapped persons.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae has said the investigation, which has included more than 300 law enforcement officers from various agencies, is operating under the presumption Dulce is still alive.
Anyone with information can call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI, or text information to tip411 with the word “Bridgeton.” Pictures or videos can be uploaded to fbi.gov/alavez.
— Molly Bilinski
