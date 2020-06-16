Atlantic City Skyline

Retired geologist David Dichter, of Linwood, says Atlantic City is uniquely positioned to become a hub for environmental scientists, given its position along a changing coast and its amenities as a tourism destination.

The State Senate approved a series of temporary and permanent tax breaks for a dormant Atlantic City casino industry that has been shut down since mid-March because of the novel coronavirus. Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester. Cumberland, and state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, sponsored the bill.

Atlantic City and hundreds of other school districts in the state that were slated to see an increase in state aid this year under the school funding reform law passed in 2018 had those increases slashed as the state deals with a $10 billion reduction in revenue related to the economic shutdown amid a global pandemic. School districts facing large decreases include Pleasantville, Hamonton and Bridgeton.

The July 7 primary election really started this weekend when vote-by-mail ballots started arriving in registered voters mailboxes. Candidates and officials are urging voters to fill out and mail the ballots themselves and avoid allowing a stranger to either "help" with the ballot or offer to take it to the mailbox for voters.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state Department of Health Monday finalized guidance for some organized sports to resume next week. For now, only outdoor sports activities were given the OK to resume, as they are deemed safer than their indoor counterparts.

New Jersey shifted into stage 2 of its multi-phase reopening plan Monday. Stage 2 allowed outdoor dining and nonessential retail stores to open with half capacity. The state also allowed car dealerships to reopen, open houses for real estate and curbside pickup for libraries.

Reopen

Danielle Guerriero, 33, works at Ta-Dah! on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City on Monday as nonessential businesses opened.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments