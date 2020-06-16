The State Senate approved a series of temporary and permanent tax breaks for a dormant Atlantic City casino industry that has been shut down since mid-March because of the novel coronavirus. Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester. Cumberland, and state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, sponsored the bill.
Atlantic City and hundreds of other school districts in the state that were slated to see an increase in state aid this year under the school funding reform law passed in 2018 had those increases slashed as the state deals with a $10 billion reduction in revenue related to the economic shutdown amid a global pandemic. School districts facing large decreases include Pleasantville, Hamonton and Bridgeton.
The July 7 primary election really started this weekend when vote-by-mail ballots started arriving in registered voters mailboxes. Candidates and officials are urging voters to fill out and mail the ballots themselves and avoid allowing a stranger to either "help" with the ballot or offer to take it to the mailbox for voters.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state Department of Health Monday finalized guidance for some organized sports to resume next week. For now, only outdoor sports activities were given the OK to resume, as they are deemed safer than their indoor counterparts.
New Jersey shifted into stage 2 of its multi-phase reopening plan Monday. Stage 2 allowed outdoor dining and nonessential retail stores to open with half capacity. The state also allowed car dealerships to reopen, open houses for real estate and curbside pickup for libraries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.