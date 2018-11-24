Atlantic City Democrats denounce mayor and at-large councilman
The Democratic Committee plans to distance itself from Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II after the two were involved in a fight outside a casino nightclub earlier this month. The committee will hold an emergency meeting Monday to address what they have called "improper behavior." Read more here.
After hearing testimony, state officials will soon vote on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Sponsors of the bill, which would legalize the possession and personal use of up to an ounce of marijuana for people ages 21 and older, say it will save $127 million a year while opponents warn it may increase drug use, related car accidents and issues in poorer communities. Debate has raged on throughout the day and so has our coverage. Stay up-to-date with the latest news on the upcoming vote here.
Flyers general manager Ron Hextall gets iced out after 4 a half seasons as the team's general manager. Flyers President Paul Holmgren said the choice to fire Hextall is in the team's best interests, but the struggling Philadelphia team comes off a 6-0 loss to Toronto and have already used five goalies this season. Find out more as the search for the new general manager could get gritty.
Community members in Altantic City plan to discuss public safety and other recurring problems with neighborhood stores. Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz hopes to establish an "open a line of communication" between the community and the stores in the West Side, Upttown, Bungalow Park and Chelsea neighborhoods. Follow @PressofMollyB as she covers the ongoing discussion.