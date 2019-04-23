'A plan for action for priority projects'
State sets deadlines, identifies agencies for Atlantic City recovery The city's Executive Council, led by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, Mayor Frank Gilliam and special counsel Jim Johnson unveiled the 21-page report during a town hall meeting Tuesday.
Former Linwood teacher appeals student assault conviction Kimberley Peschi of Galloway Township appeared in Atlantic County Superior Court to appeal her conviction. The former public school teacher was found guilty last year of kicking a chair as a sixth grade student leaned back, causing him to fall and hit his head.
Wildwood: If Philly doesn't want Kate Smith, we'll gladly take her Mayor Ernie Troiano has been very vocal that Smith's rendition of 'God Bless America' will continue to play on the Boardwalk and is considering securing the famed statue, which was removed over the weekend from Philadelphia's sports complex.
Tilton Square Theatre opens The Northfield theater reopened after a complete renovation. Along with big box office movies, the theater plans to screen a locally shot movie from 1983 next month.
Running backs Armstead and Hills waiting for next opportunity as NFL draft nears Ryquell Armstead from Millville and Wes Hill from Wildwood, are both candidates for the NFL draft, with Philadelphia among the possible franchises interested.
