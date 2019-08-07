Connor Hurff’s early goal set the tone, Dominick Palmieri added a goal late in the second half and the Prep defense was nearly flawless as the Hermits beat Pingry 2-0 to win the 2010 state Non-Public A title at The College of New Jersey. Pingry was supposed to be the most talented team in the state.
So where does this Prep team rank in soccer history?
“I think it is the best one we’ve ever had as a team,” long-time Hermits coach Les Heggan said. “They play unselfish and what I like about them is the bigger the game, the better they played this year. I’m happy for them. They are hard-working guys and that’s all you can ask.”