022420_spt_mainland_432

Mainland's Cole Garbutt swims the 200 individual medley in the NJ Public B swimming championships Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 at The College of New Jersey. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

Tough day in the pool. The Mainland Regional and St. Augustine Prep boys swimming teams both fall in the state final. 

Gov. Phil Murphy announces he likely has cancer: Murphy said the tumor was found early and will be removed in surgery in early March. 

The Cape Atlantic tournament starts Monday: Among the boys' games, Holy Spirit faces off against Mainland and Ocean City plays Wildwood Catholic. On the girls' side, Absegami will take on Wildwood Catholic and Mainland will play Middle Township.

Bill to keep drivers off bayside beaches in Cape delayed: Set for a public hearing and vote Wednesday, the bill was pulled by Middle Township officials to be amended.

Two local wrestlers win girls regional titles. Mainland Regional's Amirah Giorgianni and Lower Cape May Regional's Joelle Klein will both advance to the state finals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments