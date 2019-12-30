AC Bankruptcy

CHRISTIE NJ Gov. Chris Christie speaks in Trenton flanked by Senate President Steve Sweeney, left, and Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, about a financial rescue package for the resort, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016.

In November 2016, the state Local Finance Board approved the takeover of Atlantic City. The takeover gave the state control over the city’s financial decisions, including authority to sell assets, fire workers and break union contracts. The city was hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and teetered on default and a government shutdown during that period. In 2018, newly elected Gov. Phil Murphy's administration announced in September the state would continue to oversee the city. However, the state gave the city a blueprint for regaining local control. A report authored by former U.S. Treasury undersecretary and 2017 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Johnson listed several recommendations for city and state officials as well as a plan for implementing them.

