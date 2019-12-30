In November 2016, the state Local Finance Board approved the takeover of Atlantic City. The takeover gave the state control over the city’s financial decisions, including authority to sell assets, fire workers and break union contracts. The city was hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and teetered on default and a government shutdown during that period. In 2018, newly elected Gov. Phil Murphy's administration announced in September the state would continue to oversee the city. However, the state gave the city a blueprint for regaining local control. A report authored by former U.S. Treasury undersecretary and 2017 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Johnson listed several recommendations for city and state officials as well as a plan for implementing them.
Breaking
State takeover of Atlantic City
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Dump truck overturns onto car on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton
-
A California woman took her date to a hockey game. He went to the restroom — and never came back.
-
Cherry Hill Mall bans teens without adult supervision Dec. 26 to prevent 'criminal behavior'
-
Atlantic County Prosecutor Tyner sued by another ex-employee
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.