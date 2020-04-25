High school lights during Covid19

The scoreboard, unable to tell people who’s winning because no games are being played, stands as a tribute to the members of the Class of 2020, who went their separate ways abruptly in March under Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders.

High school seniors reflect on impacts of COVID-19: Proms postponed, class trips, plays and sports seasons canceled, and an uncertainty of if and when they will hear their name called to collect their diplomas are just some of the reasons the coronavirus has impacted the approximately 128,000 New Jersey seniors who make up the Class of 2020.

Eagles talked trade but chose instead to pick 'explosive' WR, returner Jalen Reagor: The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Reagor averaged 14.2 yards per catch last season, and returned two punts for touchdowns. Reagor runs the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds and is known for his big-play ability.

Bally's Atlantic City sold to Twin River Worldwide Holdings: Bally’s, which first opened in 1979, will continue to be part of the Caesars Rewards network until the deal is finalized. The deal is due to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

State tests 3,000 residents, staff for COVID-19 in 16 South Jersey senior facilities: About 40% of the state's 5,617 COVID-19 deaths have been among residents of long-term care homes, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli has said.

About $15,000 worth of items stolen from Pleasantville church: Small kitchen appliances, tables, tools, production and sound equipment, masks, hand sanitizer, paper products and packaged food for the church’s community food pantry were discovered stolen April 17. The pantry distributes canned and prepared foods to about 90 families every third Friday.

