California, New Jersey and 21 other states sued Friday to stop the Trump administration from revoking the authority of the nation’s most populous state to set emission standards for cars and trucks.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration a day after it issued a regulation designed to pre-empt the state’s authority to set its own rules for how much pollution can come from cars and trucks.
Becerra, a Democrat, said two other courts have already upheld California’s emission standards.
Federal law sets standards for how much pollution can come from cars and trucks. But since the 1970s, the federal government has given California permission to set its own rules because it has the most cars on the road of any state and struggles to meet air quality standards.
The Trump administration’s decision does not just affect California. Thirteen other states, plus the District of Columbia, have adopted California’s emission rules for cars and trucks.
Joining California and New Jersey in the lawsuit are attorneys general from Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia. The cities of New York and Los Angeles also joined the lawsuit.
Federal Reserve officials highlight deep divisions: Two Federal Reserve officials who dissented from this week’s quarter-point rate cut on Friday highlighted the current deep divisions at the central bank.
Eric Rosengren, head of the Fed’s Boston regional bank and one of two officials who opposed the rate cut, said Friday that the additional stimulus was not needed. He said it ran the risk of inflating the price of risky assets and encouraging households and business to take on too much debt.
James Bullard, head of the St. Louis Fed branch, dissented in favor of a bigger half-point cut. He argued that a larger reduction would have provided needed insurance against a sharper slowdown.
Both officials issued explanations of their dissents after the blackout period for public comment surrounding Fed meetings ended.
In a CNBC interview Friday, Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, who supported the latest quarter-point rate cut, said the split was not a sign that the Fed was having troubles arriving at the proper interest rate setting for the economy. “The Fed has a long tradition of candid, frank discussion about the economy. I think it is a strength of our system,” he said Friday.
Google plans to invest 3 billion euros in Europe: Google’s top boss said Friday the tech giant is planning to invest 3 billion euros to expand its data centers across Europe in the next two years.
Chief executive Sundar Pichai said it will bring the company’s total investments in the continent’s internet infrastructure to 15 billion euros since 2007.
He also said Google is investing heavily in renewable energy, an initiative announced ahead of global rallies calling for action to guard against climate change. Employees at Google and other big U.S. tech companies such as Amazon and Microsoft planned to participate in the “global climate strike” Friday.
Pichai said that once these projects come online, Google’s carbon-free energy portfolio will produce more electricity than places like Washington D.C. or entire countries like Lithuania or Uruguay use each year.
— Associated Press
