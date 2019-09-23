Buena Vista Twp.
Corbin City
Egg Harbor City
Common Council
Stefania Kuehner
Political party: Democrat
Age: 64
Hometown: Egg Harbor City
Current job: Self-employed
Education: Oakcrest High School
Political message: It has been my honor to serve the residents of Egg Harbor City for six years. During that time I have served as Chairperson of our Safety and Public Works. While much of what happens in the City is not seen daily, a great deal of work has been put into redeveloping and revitalizing our City. In late 2020 a New Super Wawa will be built on Route 50 with plans for optional development next to it. Our stalled development at Cedar Creek Estates is now under the ownership of DR Horton, the largest home builder in the US and new homes are under construction. Redevelopment continues with the interest of a major store front online business that will bring over 70 new jobs to Egg Harbor City. Our City is Prime Real Estate and has been designated an Opportunity Zone through a program by the Federal Government which has already attracted interest by numerous investors. I believe that we should continue on the Path to Success and strive to make EHC an even better place to live.
