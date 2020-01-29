The Steinbeck Collection, an upcoming sale at a New Jersey auction house, might as well be called "Travels with Elaine."
Curated Estates in Lincoln Park is offering a trove of materials on Feb. 27 that have been sitting in a Manhattan warehouse for about two decades. They include dozens of letters that John Steinbeck's wife, Elaine, wrote home from their world travels.
Steinbeck, author of "The Grapes of Wrath" and "East of Eden" among other works, and winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the Nobel Prize for Literature, died in 1968. Elaine Steinbeck, his third wife, died in 2003.
The sale also includes intriguing odds and ends from the lives of both Steinbecks: the Presidential Medal of Freedom that Johnson awarded him, a small medallion she received from Richard Rodgers for her work on "Oklahoma!," a hummingbird made of colorful thread wrapped around a stick. There's also a lock of his baby hair.
Rapper Fetty Wap likely to see charges in Vegas fight tossed: A judge has agreed to dismiss charges against Fetty Wap stemming from a fight last year at a Las Vegas hotel if the rapper stays out of trouble.
An attorney for Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, entered into the agreement with prosecutors Monday to toss the misdemeanor battery charges in July, court records show. The rapper wasn't in court.
Fetty Wap was arrested Sept. 1 after he was accused of hitting a security officer who arrived to break up a scuffle at a valet area of The Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip. He had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards a day earlier.
DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Gaga to perform during Super Bowl week: DJ Khaled will be celebrating his first-ever Grammy win in the city where the former radio host built his career: Miami.
The hitmaker will perform at multiple pre-Super Bowl events this week, which will be jam-packed with other A-list celebrities, including Diddy, Shaquille O'Neal, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Vin Diesel, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Guns N’ Roses and Maroon 5.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.