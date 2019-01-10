Middle Township will retire Anderson’s No. 23 jersey on Jan. 21. Anderson scored 1,880 career points and helped the Panthers win the 1993 state Group II title and reach the 1993 Tournament of Champions final.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Whenever Nicholas Huba posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.