Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville

Atlantic City’s Stephen Byard, 2, lays one up in the second quarter of the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

6-4 Sr. F

Byard improved with each game last season and established himself as one of South Jersey's top players. He averaged 13.3 points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments