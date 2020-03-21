Atlantic City Cherry Hill basketball championship

Atlantic City’s Stephen Byard shoots in the third quarter against Cherry Hill East’s Jarren Andrade for the South Jersey Group lV boys basketball championship, at Atlantic City, Tuesday, March 10 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Stephen Byard

Atlantic City

6-7 Senior Forward

Byard led the Vikings to the South Jersey Group IV title. He averaged 26.5 points in the state tournament and scored 40 in Atlantic City’s 61-58 semifinal win over Lenape.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments