Freeholder District 4
Steve Light
Political Party: Democrat
Age: 58
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Union Electrician, Calvi Electric
Education: Holy Spirit High School
Political message: Growing up in Brigantine led to serving on the Brigantine & Atlantic City Beach Patrols. I married Leenie Kerrigan and moved to Absecon where we raised four children and reside today. A life of service and volunteerism led me to a seat on City Council and leadership roles with School, Church and Community organizations. My 37 year career as a Union Electrician & Project Foreman with Calvi Electric will provide experience to rebuild the County's aging infrastructure. As 4th District Freeholder I will bring my passion, commitment and experience to meet the challenge of improving the lives of the people of Atlantic County.
