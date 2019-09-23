Steve Light

Political party: Democrat

Age: 58

Hometown: Absecon

Current job: Union Electrician, Calvi Electric

Education: Holy Spirit High School

Political message: Growing up in Brigantine led to serving on the Brigantine & Atlantic City Beach Patrols. I married Leenie Kerrigan and moved to Absecon where we raised four children and reside today. A life of service and volunteerism led me to a seat on City Council and leadership roles with School, Church and Community organizations. My 37 year career as a Union Electrician & Project Foreman with Calvi Electric will provide experience to rebuild the County's aging infrastructure. As 4th District Freeholder I will bring my passion, commitment and experience to meet the challenge of improving the lives of the people of Atlantic County.

