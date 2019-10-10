Steve Mikulski

Political party: Nonpartisan

Age: 54

Hometown: Wildwood

Current job: Restaurant owner 

Education: AA in business

Political message: My wife and I chose to become Wildwood residents over a decade ago. We invested in a business, giving new life to a former Wildwood landmark restaurant. As a city commissioner alongside Krista Fitzsimons and incumbent Commissioner Pete Byron, I will push to redevelop and give new life to Wildwood and its downtown business district. I pledge to use my experience in the corporate world, in business and as a family man to help make Wildwood a better place to be a homeowner, business owner and raise a family.

Contact: 609-272-7234

dgrote@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Grote

